GORHAM – Katherine “Kay” Dora (Riley) Wagner, 87, a former resident of Livermore, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Gorham House in Gorham. She was born on Nov. 6, 1931, the daughter of Standish Alden and Ruth (Palmer) Riley.

Kay was a 1950 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. She attended Colby College and Fisher Junior College. On Sept. 13, 1953, Katherine married Russell Wagner, her husband of 58 years, who predeceased her. They were married at the Eaton Memorial United Methodist Church, where they were life-long members. In 1963, Kay and Russell bought an 18th century farmhouse in Livermore which they lovingly restored. Along with her husband, she enjoyed family camping trips, antiquing, her dogs and many summers at the family cottage on Peaks Island. Katherine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, friend and life-long member of the Livermore/Livermore Falls community.

She is survived by her children, Ann Wagner and husband, Scott Wynn of Arlington, Va., Jean Wagner and husband, Philip Hopper of Brooklyn, N.Y., and sons, Richard Wagner of Windham and Robie Wagner of Standish.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held Sunday July 28 at 2 p.m. at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visiting hours will be from 12-2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

If desired, contributions may be made to the

Gorham House Nurses Scholarship Fund

50 New Portland Rd.

Gorham ME 04038

« Previous

Next »