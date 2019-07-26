SOUTH PARIS – Krista Cooper Hamilton, 68, of South Paris, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home in South Paris.

She was born on July 1, 1951, in Lewiston, a daughter of, Donald and Gay (Stronach) Cooper. She attended local schools, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1969.

Krista worked as a bank teller for Androscoggin Bank for many years. She also worked alongside her parents at their motel, Ledgewood Motel, in Norway for a number of years.

She enjoyed gardening, was a voracious reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

Krista leaves her daughter, Joline Fischer and her husband, Brian and their daughters, Paige and Kendall of Apopka, Fla.; a son, Justin Hamilton of Mechanic Falls; a sister, Sheri Moller and her husband, Gary of East Moriches, N.Y. and their children, Kurt and Chelsea. She was predeceased by her parents.

Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family and friends at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

