police log

Arrests
Androscoggin County
• Mark Moize, 41, of 5 Fairview Drive, Leeds, on a warrant for failure to appear for sentence, 12:04 p.m. Friday at that address by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.
Auburn
• Joshua Small, 37, of 68 Winter St., on a warrant for unpaid fines, 8:12 p.m. Thursday on Spring Street.
• Scott Hinkley, 31, of 58 Second St., on a warrant for failure to appear, 1:42 a.m. Friday at that address.
Lewiston
• Tiffany Thompson, 40, of 612 Sabattus St., on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:05 a.m. Friday on Sabattus Street.
• Sarah Chizmar, 21, of 31 Lexus Lane, Auburn, on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and violating condition of release, 1:15 a.m. Friday at 1905 Lisbon St.
• Rebecca Bombaro, 39, of 91 Walnut St., on a warrant for failure to appear and charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:50 a.m. Friday on Blake Street.
• Michael Greene, 19, of 17 Webster St., on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:37 a.m. Friday on Webster Street.
• Rochelle Warren, 21, of Dresden, on a warrant for failure to appear, 1:54 p.m. Friday at 300 Main St.
• Dwayne Adams, 47, of 92 Howe St., on a warrant for failure to appear, 6:35 p.m. Friday at 54 Blake St.
