July 26 – Friday
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
EcoVenture Youth Camp
9:00 AM
394 South Shore Drive, Rangeley Plantation
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
Maine Forestry Museums 39th Annual Logging Festival Day 1
10:00 AM
221 Stratton Rd., Rangeley, ME
Call (207) 864-3939 for more information
Scenic Lake Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
7:00 PM to 8:30 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Maine Forestry Museums 35th Annual Little Miss & Mr. Woodchip Contest
7:00 PM
221 Stratton Rd., Rangeley, ME
Call (207) 864-3939 for more information
JUKE JOINT DEVILS
7:30 PM to 10:30 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
RFA Diva Show
7:30 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
July 27 – Saturday
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
Maine Forestry Museums 39th Annual Logging Parade
10:00 AM
Main St., Rangeley, ME
Call (207) 864-3939 for more information
Maine Forestry Museum 39th Annual Logging Festival Day 2
11:00 AM
221 Stratton Rd., Rangeley, ME
Call (207) 864-3939 for more information
Rangeley Health and Wellness Annual Benefit Concert
3:30 PM to 9:00 PM
25 Dallas Hill Road Rangeley, ME 04970
Call (207) 864-4397 for more information
Seaplane Fly & Dine
4:45 PM to 6:40 PM
2640 Main Street Rangeley
Scenic Lake Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Mothership Kayak Excursion to South Bog on Rangeley Lake
TBA
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
SOULED OUT SHOW BAND
9:00 PM to 11:30 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
July 28 – Sunday
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
Wilhelm Reich Museum Summer Nature Program
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Wilhelm Reich Museum Outdoor Sheltered Classroom, Dodge Pond Rd. Rangeley
Call (207) 864-3443 for more information
SUNDAY FUNDAY
3:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
RFA Diva Show
7:30 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
July 29 – Monday
Saddleview Farm Horse Camp
9:00 AM
Saddleview Farm, 47 Skyland Drive, Rangeley
Call (207) 864-5161 for more information
RFA TEEN Drama WEEK – Youth Summer Day Camp
9:30 AM to 3:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Junior Guides Summer Program: 6 Mondays starting July 8th
9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Old Skiway Rd., Oquossoc, Me.
Call (207) 864-2651 for more information
Scenic Lake Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
RFA Diva Show
7:30 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
July 30 – Tuesday
RFA TEEN Drama WEEK – Youth Summer Day Camp
9:30 AM to 3:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
EcoVenture Youth Camp
9:00 AM
394 South Shore Drive, Rangeley Plantation
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
Qi Gong by the Lake
9:00 AM to 9:30 AM
Lawn behind Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
Call (207) 864-2078 for more information
Sandy River Farmers’ Market
11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
South Shore Drive near Rt 4
Call (207) 864-9949 for more information
MOVIE: Rocketman 5 & 8 PM
July 30, 2019 to August 1, 2019
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Guided Kayak Trip on Cupsuptic or Kennebago Rivers – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
TBA
Cupsuptic or Kennebago Rivers
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
July 31 – Wednesday
MOVIE: Rocketman 5 & 8 PM
July 30, 2019 to August 1, 2019
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
RFA TEEN Drama WEEK – Youth Summer Day Camp
9:30 AM to 3:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
EcoVenture Youth Camp
9:00 AM
394 South Shore Drive, Rangeley Plantation
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
Seaplane Fly & Dine
4:45 PM to 6:40 PM
2640 Main Street Rangeley
Scenic Lake Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Walk the Woods – Hatchery Brook Preserve
5:00 PM
Hatchery Brook Preserve
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
4 for $5 till 6pm in the Pickford Pub at Loon Lodge
5:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Loon Lodge, 16 Pickford Road, Rangeley
Call (207) 864-5666 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Mystery Making: How the Stories Get Told
6:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Rangeley Public Library
Call (207) 864-5529 for more information
August 1 – Thursday
MOVIE: Rocketman 5 & 8 PM
July 30, 2019 to August 1, 2019
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Special Loon Education Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
8:00 AM to 9:30 AM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
RFA TEEN Drama WEEK – Youth Summer Day Camp
9:30 AM to 3:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
EcoVenture Youth Camp
9:00 AM
394 South Shore Drive, Rangeley Plantation
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
ART IN AUGUST – Open Air Art Show
10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Oquossoc Park
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Social Media Tutorial
10:30 AM
Rangeley Public Library
Call (207) 864-5529 for more information
Seaplane Fly & Dine
4:45 PM to 6:40 PM
2640 Main Street Rangeley
$10 Pizza and a Pint on Thursdays in the Pickford Pub at Loon Lodge
5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
16 Pickford Road, Rangeley
Call (207) 864-5666 for more information
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride
6:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Rangeley Lakes Trails Center
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
New for 2019! Special Sunset – Music on the Lake Cruise: Rangeley Region Lake Cruises
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
August 2 – Friday
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
RFA TEEN Drama WEEK – Youth Summer Day Camp
9:30 AM to 3:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
EcoVenture Youth Camp
9:00 AM
394 South Shore Drive, Rangeley Plantation
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
Scenic Lake Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
3:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
MIFF in the Mountains – the Maine International Film Festival – 5 & 8 PM
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Chris Ross
7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
August 3 – Saturday
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
Author Lou Zambello & Fly Tier Ed Muzzeroll at Outdoor Heritage Museum
10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Corner of Routes 4 &17 in Oquossoc Village
Call (207) 864-3091 for more information
New England Patriots Super Bowl Celebration Cruise
3:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Seaplane Fly & Dine
4:45 PM to 6:40 PM
2640 Main Street Rangeley
MIFF in the Mountains – the Maine International Film Festival – 5 & 8 PM
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Art Reception for Sonja Johnson: AMUSED – the musings of a creative mind.
5:30 PM to 7:00 PM
Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery at the RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Mothership Kayak Excursion to South Bog on Rangeley Lake
TBA
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
August 4 – Sunday
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
Wilhelm Reich Museum Summer Nature Program
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Wilhelm Reich Museum Outdoor Sheltered Classroom, Dodge Pond Rd. Rangeley
Call (207) 864-3443 for more information
SUNDAY FUNDAY
3:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information
MIFF in the Mountains – the Maine International Film Festival – 5 & 8 PM
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
13th Annual Hugh Ogden Memorial Evening of Poetry
6:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Ecopelagicon, 7 Pond Street, Rangeley
Call (207) 864-2771 for more information
August 5 – Monday
RFA Music Camp
9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Saddleview Farm Horse Camp
9:00 AM
Saddleview Farm, 47 Skyland Drive, Rangeley
Call (207) 864-5161 for more information
Junior Guides Summer Program: 6 Mondays starting July 8th
9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Old Skiway Rd., Oquossoc, Me.
Call (207) 864-2651 for more information
Scenic Lake Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
3:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
MIFF in the Mountains – the Maine International Film Festival – 5 & 8 PM
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
August 6 – Tuesday
RFA Music Camp
9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
EcoVenture Youth Camp
9:00 AM
394 South Shore Drive, Rangeley Plantation
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
Sandy River Farmers’ Market
11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
South Shore Drive near Rt 4
Call (207) 864-9949 for more information
RFA Home Tour and Taste of Rangeley
12:30 PM
Area Homes and Mountain Star Estate
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
MOVIE: Toy Story 4 – 5 & 8 PM
August 6, 2019 to August 7, 2019
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Guided Kayak Trip on Cupsuptic or Kennebago Rivers – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
TBA
Cupsuptic or Kennebago Rivers
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
August 7 – Wednesday
MOVIE: Toy Story 4 – 5 & 8 PM
August 6, 2019 to August 7, 2019
5:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
RFA Music Camp
9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
EcoVenture Youth Camp
9:00 AM
394 South Shore Drive, Rangeley Plantation
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
Scenic Lake – “Purple Heart Day” Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises
3:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Seaplane Fly & Dine
4:45 PM to 6:40 PM
2640 Main Street Rangeley
Walk the Woods – Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary
5:30 PM to 7:00 PM
Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
4 for $5 till 6pm in the Pickford Pub at Loon Lodge
5:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Loon Lodge, 16 Pickford Road, Rangeley
Call (207) 864-5666 for more information
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Antarctica Comes Alive
6:00 PM
Rangeley Public Library
Call (207) 864-5529 for more information
August 8 – Thursday
Special Loon Education Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
8:00 AM to 9:30 AM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
RFA Music Camp
9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
EcoVenture Youth Camp
9:00 AM
394 South Shore Drive, Rangeley Plantation
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
Seaplane Fly & Dine
4:45 PM to 6:40 PM
2640 Main Street Rangeley
$10 Pizza and a Pint on Thursdays in the Pickford Pub at Loon Lodge
5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
16 Pickford Road, Rangeley
Call (207) 864-5666 for more information
Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride
6:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Rangeley Lakes Trails Center
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
New for 2019! Special Sunset – Music on the Lake Cruise: Rangeley Region Lake Cruises
6:45 PM to 8:15 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Sandy River Rambler Bluegrass Concert
7:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
August 9 – Friday
Kennebago River Canoe/Kayak Trips
8:00 AM
Rivers Edge Sports, 38 Carry Rd, Oquossoc
Call (207) 864-5582 for more information
RFA Music Camp
9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
RFA Lakeside Theater
Call (207) 864-5000 for more information
EcoVenture Youth Camp
9:00 AM
394 South Shore Drive, Rangeley Plantation
Call (207) 864-7311 for more information
Scenic Lake Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
3:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Annual Picnic & Meeting
4:00 PM to 7:00 PM
11 Cedar Lane, Rangeley
Sunset Cruise – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
6:30 PM to 8:00 PM
Rangeley Lake
Call (207) 670-8391 for more information
“19th Century Rangeley in 3-D” at Lakeside Theater
7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Lakeside Theater, Main St. Rangeley
UNKNOWN LEGEND
7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Moose Alley
Call (207) 864-9955 for more information