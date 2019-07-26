LEWISTON — The Public Theatre, an Equity Theatre (SPT category 9), will be holding auditions for Equity, EMC and non-Equity actors on Monday, July 29. Folks who would like to be considered for a role in the 2019-20 season should call 207-782-2211 between 11 and 4 p.m. Appointments are not necessary, but they will make specific appointments available for Equity actors if requested.

Prepare a brief contemporary monologue. Have a contrasting contemporary monologue ready, if asked. If an individual is unable to attend auditions and would still like to be considered for the season, submit pictures and resumes to: The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

They ask that people do not email their photos and resumes unless it is requested. Equity Membership Candidate points are available for interested non-Equity members. All roles are salaried. You must be free to rehearse during the day. A casting breakdown of roles is available at http://www.thepublictheatre.org/opportunities/auditions/.

For more information call 207 782-2211 or email [email protected]

