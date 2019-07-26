Rangeley, Maine . . . Variety Show at Lakeside Theater Rangeley , Monday August 19th at 6:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Cloggers’ from Phillips, who are very popular and have clogged all around the area, Singer Charlie Bruce from Stratton, who does those great oldies by Ernest Tubb, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Hank Snow, Hank Williams, Jud Strunk , John Denver, and more, Master of Ceremonies and singer Victoria Burbank, from Lexington, who does songs by the Judds, Emmy Lou Harris, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette and others.

Contribution: $10.00 for adults and $3.00 for children 12 and under. For more information, call or e-mail the Museum office at 864-3443, or [email protected] Tickets can be purchased at the Rangeley Chamber of Commerce, Wilhelm Reich Museum Ticket Office or at the door of Lakeside Theater. A very special Thank You to the folks of Rangeley Friends of Art for making the use of the Theater possible and to the Foundations generosity in making the Theater available to area non-profits organizations

Monies raised will be used to make needed improvements on the two rental units that support the Wilhelm Reich Museum.

