The Board of Selectmen meeting began July 15, Monday evening at 6:04 p.m., an adjustment to the agenda was made to include an additional executive session sighting the permitted deliberation of consult with legal counsel.

The Board unanimously approved the appointment of Denise Mercier and Ann Ladd to the Cemetery Committee, Larry Koob to the Airport Commission and Donald Nuttall to the ordinance Committee, all for three-year terms. The Board will no longer be taking up accounts payable warrants publicly, but if you are interested in the weekly expenses you are free to make a request for the information at the office.

There was no downtown revitalization plan update, it remains on the agenda as an old business item. Allen Street reconstruction and water main replacement bids for construction were discussed, the highlights as outlined by Jeff Preble of Wright-Pierce were M&H’s bid with the corrected extensions of the unit prices totaled $1,774,743.06, with the Town share at $1,448,202.32 and Water District share at $326,540.74. Several items of the project were deferred or designated Town work and include tree removals and surface paving with sewer district users to pay sewer services portion of project. The adjustments result in a total bid of $1,645,709.06 with the town share at $1,319,168.32 and the Water District share remaining at $326,540.74. Jeff offered some suggestions for cost reduction including writing a separate contract for the fine grading and paving work items. The Board went on to discuss funding options and requested a worksheet identifying all critical roads and their current estimated cost, it will be provided at the next meeting. The State issued a notice of conditional award for the Round 1 Stream Crossing Public Infrastructure Improvements Projects, the Town of Rangeley received both requested.

Code Enforcement Officer, Thomas Lillis issued correspondence to the Board concerning judgement and order against Gary J. Lanza and Joseph Lanza, III. The Lanza’s failed to appear at a July 11th hearing. The order mandates specific action be taken by August 11, 2019 and if not done to the satisfaction of the Town of Rangeley Code Enforcement Officer the Town can initiate the cleanup and assess a cost of removal.

The final old business item was to approve the second reading of amendments to article 12 of the Town of Rangeley’s personnel policy, concerning benefits for non-bargaining full-time employees. Copies of all policies can be requested or reviewed at the Town Office.

New business items receiving unanimous vote included an agreement with Dubois & King for a hangar taxi lane, transfer of $4519.89 from general reserve for union contract negotiations pay transfer for fiscal year 2019 that were finalized after budget approval, nomination of MMA slate of candidates for Vice-President and Executive Committee members and authorizing transfer of $582.45 from the Economic Development Reserve to pay an invoice from sunrise view farms for plants and planters placed on top of garbage cans along main street.

Town Manager report items included department head updates provided by the Code Enforcement Officer, Police Chief and Fire Chief, a calendar announcement and request to close the Town Office again for the MMA convention October 2nd and 3rd and notice that the County Tax assessment this year for the Town of Rangeley is $672,154.50.

Several items were brought up as selectman correspondence, MMA (Maine Municipal Association) handout “10 best practices for newly elected officials” was given to all members, Selectman Shaffer requested discussion concerning cell towers be placed on the next agenda, and Steve Hall, energy systems professional will attend the next Board meeting to discuss solar options and the ease of implementation and lower cost.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6 pm.

