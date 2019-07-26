Please join us at The Wilhelm Reich Museum for our free-of-charge, Sunday Summer Nature Workshops.

July 28 – Clues to Identifying Ferns – The presentation will cover basic fern morphology and the clues to identifying them. Examine preserved specimens and then search for ferns in their natural habitat while practicing the clues to identify them. We will also use a dichotomous key to identify them. Wear appropriate footwear as we’ll be walking the paths with Lynda Fournier, Maine Master Naturalist,

August 4 – Bird Walk- Join us for a bird walk around the trails at the museum and learn about what birds you can find in the Rangeley area. Begin learning to identify birds by sight and sound, and discover useful field guides and apps to use on your future birding excursions. Don’t forget your binoculars if you have some! Sierra Marchacos, Wildlife Biologist.

While you are there, visit the observatory building which details the life and work of renowned physician/scientist Wilhelm Reich whose interest in the natural environment led to the introduction of the Natural Science Program in 1989. The observatory is open Wednesdays – Sun. 1:00-5:00. Hiking trails also abound.

All Sunday nature programs are free of charge. Orgonon is located at 19 Dodge Pond Road off of Rt. 4 between Rangeley and Oquossoc village. Feel free to bring a friend, and pen and paper for notes.

If you have any questions call Betsy Hallweaver at 207-864-3443.

