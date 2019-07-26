Oquossoc- On Saturday August 3rd from 11-3pm, accomplished author Lou Zambello and Fly Tying expert Ed “Muzzy” Muzzeroll will appear at the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc. The event promises to be a great day of Fly Fishing Talk and Art as the talents and works of these highly talented gentleman sharing their knowledge and skill will be on display! Lou Zambello will have his new book “In Pursuit of Trophy Brook Trout” on hand to sign and sell in support of the museum. The accomplished Muzzeroll will be sharing his vast knowledge in the art of tying beautiful presentation quality flies, which are recognized as some of the best in this unique artform.

The Museum has 4 new exhibits and several artifacts on loan from the Maine State Museum to share for the 2019 season. For More Information please call 864-3091

