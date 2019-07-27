AUBURN — This week, some 800 landowners in the city’s agricultural zone will receive a third wave of mailings in reference to a survey conducted by Bates College professor Francis Eanes.

So far, more than 200 have responded, and according to Eanes, that number could double by the time he is finished.

But as the survey results continue to roll in, city officials are debating whether to review or use the data being collected.

The seven-page survey is designed to get a broad base of opinions from those who own land and/or work in the Agriculture and Resource Protection Zone, and takes place as the city considers a series of ordinance changes that could alter the future of the land.

Last week, Mayor Jason Levesque said the survey would not be used in any “decision-making process by city staff, elected or appointed officials” because the Conservation Commission and Planning Board never voted to authorize city participation.

The first round of mailings from Bates listed the Conservation Commission as a partner in the study, but has since been removed by Eanes following concerns from Levesque and a subsequent meeting between Auburn and Bates officials. At that meeting, Levesque asked Bates to shelve the study, but Eanes declined.

Since then, members of the public and other city officials have expressed support for reviewing the results of the survey despite Levesque’s opinions.

Eanes says the survey could receive a 50 percent response rate. Even if elected bodies in the city decide not to review the survey results, Eanes said, they will be made public.

On Friday, City Manager Peter Crichton said that while the initial rollout of the survey fell victim to some “miscommunication” and “did not go as well as it should have,” the results should be considered.

“I understand where (Levesque) is coming from, but his statement was his statement, and was not on behalf of the council or manager’s office,” Crichton said.

Crichton said that as the community discusses the future of the agricultural zone, “the information we get back from this survey could be helpful, and I think it needs to be considered carefully, thoughtfully, because of how the process has taken place. But I believe having the information could be helpful to better inform (elected officials) as to how landowners in the Ag Zone feel.”

He believes each elected body — the Conservation Commission, Planning Board and City Council — should make its own determination on whether to review and/or use the survey data.

“I think it’s important to have our eyes wide open when we go to look at the survey results,” Crichton said.

He said he’ll likely bring up the issue with the City Council during his manager’s report at its next meeting Aug. 19. Levesque is slated to be on vacation.

When Levesque sent out his initial statement last week, Councilor Holly Lasagna said she felt “strongly that it should be made clear that this is from the mayor, not the City Council or other city staff (unless others want to sign on).”

When asked this week whether he would support reviewing the survey results, Planning Board Chairman Evan Cyr said, “If the question comes before the board, I will form an opinion at that time based on the best available information.”

Jordan Tate, the chairwoman of the Conservation Commission, said earlier this week that many commissioners had expressed concern over “the mayor’s handling of recent events surrounding the AGRP survey and ordinance changes. The Conservation Commission will continue to be a cooperative member in these discussions, yet we will always advocate, advise, and educate on matters of conservation for the city of Auburn.”

Levesque doubled down this week on criticism of the survey, saying the results are “tainted” because the survey was “conducted under false pretenses.”

“Auburn is not a petri dish that Bates can conduct social experiments in,” he said. “The city cannot make policy decisions based on surveys conducted by biased, third-party groups.”

Levesque said last week that he’s concerned that the survey’s makeup was limited to a small number of “unknown collaborators seeking a specific result.”

Eanes said last week that his survey came together over the past six months, over which time he was contacted by “numerous community organizations and individuals, including members of the Conservation Commission, who are interested in understanding what Ag Zone landowners want to do with their land, and what’s most important to them as they think about the future of the Ag Zone.”

“Through a scientifically rigorous and collaborative process, we developed a survey that would systematically gather this information for public use. I’ve already heard from many landowners who are thrilled to have their voices heard on this important issue,” he said.

One of those landowners, former City Councilor Dan Herrick who operates a farm on Hatch Road, said he had already filled out the survey prior to the mayor’s statement last week.

He said he and other farmers have never been asked many of the questions included in the survey, and that he’s talked to a number of landowners who feel that the survey will be an important document for the city.

Two other landowners in the zone who wished to remain anonymous agreed that the survey will be beneficial and that city officials should not ignore the data.

The Agriculture and Resource Protection zone consists of two large swaths in the city’s southern and northern portions, bordering Lake Auburn in the north. The amended zoning language under consideration is intended to make it easier for people to build homes on land they own while encouraging small agricultural operations. But many, including the Conservation Commission, have argued it could have “unintended consequences.”

Included in the survey are questions about how residents use their land, what they would like to use it for in the future, how the zone has changed, and what changes are needed. It also features a few open-ended questions, including, “What barriers prevent you from using your Ag Zone land to its fullest potential?”

According to the revised introduction to the survey, a summary of survey results will be made available to the public “so any interested person or group has a chance to benefit from our work.”

The survey results will likely be available in the fall.

