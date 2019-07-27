As a government founded and based on Christian values, socialist values are a slap in the face to an almighty and sovereign God.
Left-wing liberalism is its own worst enemy. This country may have various so-called religions and they, too, will have their just rewards.
I can see why Jesus wept.
It is heartbreaking that America’s core values are being eroded and that the nation is becoming its own worst enemy.
I mourn for this country.
James Benson, Livermore Falls
