100 years ago: 1919

The Jewish synagogue at New Auburn, rebuilt and remodeled since the old one was burned a year and a half ago, is now partially completed so far as its exterior goes, with the exception of the doors. The congregation had hoped to finish the interior by the Jewish New Year, which falls in September, but in order to do so a considerable sum of contributions must be forthcoming. The remodeled building follows the lines, and for the most part, the proportions of the burned structure, the dimensions being 56 by 95 feet, but the front is entirely new. Money for the work was given by members of the congregation, and contributions in amounts varying in the amounts varying from $100 to $500.

50 years ago: 1969

The date for the 73rd annual Lewiston Fireman’s Ball has been set and the name of the general chairman is being announced today. Pvt. Eugene A. Lavoie has been chosen as chairman of the event which will have as its theme “A Visit into Space.” The ball will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Lewiston Memorial Armory. Seating arrangements will be cabaret style and orchestra music will be provided for dancing. Chairman Lavoie will announce his assisting committees at a later date.

25 years ago: 1994

A public hearing on the state’s controversial auto emissions program turned into a raucous free-for-all Tuesday when southern Maine residents unleashed torrent complaints against legislators for ignoring public sentiment and lam-basted CarTest for sloppy work. “This is a scam from Day I,” Richard O. Doucette of Auburn shouted as the crowd jeered at state officials. “It’s a scam!” More than 100 people packed the Multipurpose Center for the first public hearing before members of a legislative panel studying the implementation of emissions testing.

The material in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: