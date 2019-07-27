AUBURN — A Litchfield man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center on Saturday afternoon with a lower leg injury after his motorcycle struck a car turning onto Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Zachary Horning, 21, was driving north around 3:30 p.m. on Center Street on a black 2008 Yamaha motorcycle when he ran a red light near the bridge overpass, Sgt. Matthew Dailey said.

At the same time, Marc Lepage, 46, of Lewiston was making a left-hand turn from Center Street onto the bridge.

“(Horning) ran the red light and struck Lepage’s 2012 Toyota Prius,” Dailey said.

Dailey said Horning’s injury was not considered life-threatening. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

Lepage complained of “some pain” at the site of the crash, Dailey said, but declined to be taken to the hospital.

