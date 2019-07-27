It is probably the greatest golf honor this writer has had since I became the golf columnist for The Sun Journal seven years ago, and during my 11 years as a Maine resident. But, living in Maine for such a short time, this honor also has become a challenging assignment.

A few weeks ago, I received a ballot for the Maine Golf Hall of Fame, so I had to study and talk to respected Maine golf folks.

On that ballot were eight names. We were asked to rank them one-through-eight and to assess them individually with numbers: 4-unconditional support; 3-qualified support; 2-limited support; 1-no support.

The candidates in the order on the ballot were:

• Jerry Durgin, a mainstay in high school golf. Maine Principals’ Association Tournament Director. On the MPA golf committee for 33 years. WMC and SMAA tournament director for 28 years. Longtime director of the state high school team and individual championships.

• Rich Ambrose, a two-time Maine Amateur champion (1992, 1971) and runner-up (1988). He has a long history of playing in the Paul Bunyan Tournament, having won it twice (1971, 1969).

• Keenan Flanagan, who has been head pro at Rockland since 1998. Under his leadership, Rockland has become the No. 2 course in Maine and the No. 20 course in New England, according to the 2019 “Golf Advisor.” He was named to the PGA President’s Council on Growing the Game (2006, 20078, 2009, 2010).

• Cyndi Robbins, owner of the Poland Spring Resort since 1982. With her late husband, Mel, the property was revamped with 32 buildings being renovated and transforming the golf course into one of Maine’s best.

• Kristin Kannegieser, a two-time WMSGA champion, who holds seven women’s club championships — Springbrook (1), Martindale (5), Portland (1). She holds ladies club records at Martindale, Sugarloaf and Rockland.

• Mike Murphy, golf coach at Scarborough High School since 1989. His squads have qualified 11 times for state team championship, winning two (2014, 2017). He was coach of the year in 2014 and five of his former players have become teaching professionals.

• Gary Soule, a PGA golf pro for 35 years at Lucerne, Tidewater, Calais and the last 13 years at Samoset Resort. He has won multiple merchandiser of the year awards given annually by the PGA.

• Bernice Vadnais, who has been a premier women’s golfer in Maine for more than 30 years. She won the 1997 Southern Maine Women’s championship and is a five-time women’s senior champion. She has won 30 club championships — 17 at Dutch Elm and 13 at Biddeford-Saco.

My ballot was completed July 22 with Kannegieser and Flanagan occupying the top two spots. It was mailed that day to beat the July 24 deadline. Generally the induction class is a two-some.

One of the people who helped with recommendations, put it this way: “Kristin should have been inducted a long time ago.” Well, we now know that she got one vote in 2019.

At the MSGA Women’s Amateur July 22 and 24, there was a strong showing by five Turner Highlands juniors, as Mia Hornberger (81-78—161) finished third in that bracket and sixth in Flight 1 and overall. Ruby Haylock (83-83—166) was fourth among juniors, tied for 10th overall and was first in Flight 2.

Morghan Dutil (81-94—175) was sixth in juniors, tied for 27th overall, and was the winner of Flight 3. Jade Haylock (93-94—187) was seventh in juniors, 43rd overall and the champion of Flight 4. Alexis McCormik (98-103—201) was eighth among juniors and 60th overall.

Kristin Kannegieser of Martindale (74-82—156) was third overall and third in Flight 1, while Stephanie Rodrigue of Fox Ridge (85-78—163) was tied for seventh overall and was seventh in Flight 1, with Leslie Guenther of Mingo Springs (82-84—166) finishing tied for 10th overall.

Martindale is mourning the loss of Auburn native, Martha Page White, who passed away July 22 at Market Square Health Care in South Paris at age 76. She won 13 state championships over five decades of golf in Maine. May she rest in peace.

For the final four days of July and first three of August, the MSGA schedule is: Junior Championships at Val Halla, July 30-31; Senior Tour, Aug. 1 at Lake Kezar; and the Weekend Tour Aug. 2-3 at Gorham. The women will have gross and net tournaments July 30 at Fairlawn and Rocky Knoll.

Bill Kennedy, a retired New Jersey golf writer and editor, now residing on Thompson Lake in Otisfield, is in his seventh season as Sun Journal golf columnist.

