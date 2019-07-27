Lewiston
- Benjamin Splude, 32, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:23 a.m. Saturday at 23 Sarah Ave.
- Michael Wilson, 26, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:34 p.m. Saturday at 160 Park St.
