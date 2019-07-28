Like a broken record, but whose equipment is anything but broken, Curtis Gerry again bested a field in Super Late Model racing at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Saturday night’s latest win saw Gerry eventually overtake former track champion Tim Brackett, who controlled the first half of the race. The victory was Gerry’s third of the season in Oxford Championship Series action, to go along with multiple Pro All Stars Series wins at the track.

Brackett held on for second, ahead of Austin Teras, Kyle DeSouza and Alan Wilson.

Matt Dufault’s Street Stock victory was also his third of the season in Championship Series competition. The win and padded points lead survived a wild end of the race with runner-up Pat Thorne and third-place finisher Shawn Knight. Jordan Russell and Richard Spaulding rounded out the top five.

Owen Naples added to his stellar Rookie class season, winning his sixth feature of the year. A battle with points leader Brady Childs came down to the last lap, but Childs wrecked and settled for fifth. Dylan Cook and Cole Binette completed the podium, with Jeremy Turner finishing fourth,

Kyle Glover’s first Figure 8 win of the season moved him into a tie atop the season points standings with Larry Lizotte, who came in second. Greg Durgin rounded out the podium.

Travis Verrill was also a first-time winner this season after taking the 20-lap Bandits feature. The Oxford native won his heat race, then all 20 laps of the feature race. Jeff Libby’s runner-up finish was the best showing of his career. Chad Wills took third, with Dustin Saley and Alex Mowatt finishing up the top five.

Champions battle on Wiscasset’s birthday

Former Mini Stock champion Kevin Douglass put himself into Pro Stock title contention by winning the 50-lap feature at Wiscasset Speedway on Saturday, which was the track’s 50th Birthday Celebration.

Douglass outdueled both Andy Saunders (2015 champion) and Nick Hinkley (defending champ) for the win. Cody Verrill and Kevin Morse rounded out the top five.

The win was Douglass’s series-leading third of the season and put him in second place in the standings.

In the 25-lap Super Streets feature, the win was a long time coming for Dan Trask, who picked up his first victory since 2015, holding off points leader Mike Hodgkins in the process.

Defending 4-Cylinder Pro champ Jeff Prindall drove to his third win of this season, beating current points leader Dominic Curit by more nearly two seconds for the victory. Taylor Lane, Nicole Benincasa and Mike Kibben were even farther back.

Curtis Anderson’s victory in the Thunder 4 Mini feature was by an even bigger margin over Zac Audet and Spencer Sweatt. Anderson’s win was his second of the season and kept him in the points lead.

Rowe the best at Beech Ridge

For the third time this season, Maine racing legend Mike Rowe was the feature winner in the Pro Series at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway.

Adam Lovejoy (Sports Series) and Dave Cameron (Wildcat) were also winners in the track’s Saturday night NASCAR Nite action.

