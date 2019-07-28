Emily Burns

AUBURN — Dr. Emily Burns has joined Riverview Dental Associates as a general dentist.

Burns received her doctorate of dental medicine from the University of New England in 2017, and has been practicing in the Portland area since.

She treats both children and adults for restorative and esthetic care. She is a member of the American Dental Association and the Maine Dental Association.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
MaineJobs People, Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles