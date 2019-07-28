FARMINGTON — Nancy Chaney, a registered nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital, has earned the certified emergency nurse credential from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

She joins a select group of emergency nurses who have demonstrated advanced specialty knowledge, expertise and clinical judgment in emergency nursing. Board certification validates specialty knowledge and expertise through a rigorous national board exam.

Chaney received her associate’s degree in nursing from Central Maine Community College in Auburn, and is now taking courses to attain her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

She has worked at FMH for 18 years, with all but two years based in the emergency department.

