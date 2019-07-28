LEWISTON – Franceska St. Pierre went to be with her loving savior on July 16, 2019 with her loving husband Roger St. Pierre by her side. She was 76 years old. Fran was born on March 11, 1943 and raised in Auburn. She moved to Massachusetts for a short period of time before moving back to Maine where she married Roger St. Pierre on June 1, 1968 and raised their two children, Sherri and Greg.Fran worked for Bradlees Department Store for 16 years as a cashier. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Knights of Columbus, past president of the Ladies Elks Lodge and served many years as a Eucharist Minister at St. Patricks Church and continuing her Eucharistic duties at Holy Family Church. Fran was an avid cribbage and Beano player. She and Roger were always on the go, playing games, dinning out and going to bean suppers with their friends. There was a cribbage board in the trunk of the car and they would always get in a few rounds before the meal. Fran has lots of hobbies, collecting thimbles, angles and menus from all the restaurants that had one. She enjoyed Halloween and making her own costumes. Last year she won first prize for her Raggedy Ann costume. Fran and Roger loved going to musical plays at Community Little Theatre where they have front row seats for years.Survivors include her husband, Roger St. Pierre; their daughter, Sherri and son, Greg; one granddaughter, Haley; and a stepbrother, Mark Chase. She has too many aunts, uncles and cousins, too numerous to mention but always remembered in thoughts.Fran is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Cora Eisszimmer.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 30, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Interment, Gracelawn Memorial Park.Donations may be made in her memory toSt. Martin des PorresP.O. Box 7227Lewiston, ME 04240Donations and condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

« Previous

Next »