During the past few days, the news about the treatment of four Democratic women in Congress has been demoralizing.

I have just finished reading a book about the war between the north and the south — “The Yankee Widow,” by Linda Lael Miller. Words from her book inspire me to continue protesting the evil taking place in this country.

She writes: “We can turn our backs on all that we know is right, sit ourselves down, fold our hands and allow wickedness to go unchallenged and therefore to prevail. We can run and hide. Or we can stand our ground and fight inequality to our last heartbeat, knowing that if we perish, we have done all that we could, and others will carry on, just as those who came before us have done.”

History repeats itself and President Donald Trump is inspiring the worst kind of history.

Virginia Starbird, Leeds

