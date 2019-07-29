AUBURN — Chip Morrison, retired Androscoggin County Chamber of Commerce president, will be the featured speaker at the L-A Rotary fellowship meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Morrison joined the business and government services team at Androscoggin Bank in August 2015. Prior to that, he was the interim executive director for Maine Make-A-Wish Foundation. He serves on the board of directors for six local community organizations.

In June 2015, Morrison retired as president of the Androscoggin County Chamber of Commerce, a position he held since the fall of 1995. Before joining the chamber, he was Auburn city manager and commissioner of the state departments of administration and labor. Morrison holds a bachelor’s degree from Carleton College and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Michigan.

Over the course of his career Morrison has won several honors, including Maine Public Administrator of the Year, Ken Curtis Leadership Award from the Maine Development Foundation, Auburn Citizen of the Year, Maine Chamber Executive of the Year, 2008 Mainebiz Nonprofit CEO of the Year, Chamber Ray Geiger Award and YPLAA Forever Young Award.

Morrison resides in Auburn with his wife, Jane. They have two grown children, Beth and Brett, who graduated from Edward Little High School, went on to college and graduate school, and have careers in the arts and medicine.

Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are welcome.

Visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact Club President Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111 for more information.

