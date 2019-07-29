DENMARK — Denmark Arts Center will present the opening of “Denmark Landscapes in Oil” by Jon Allan Marshll, artist-in-residence, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. There will be beverages and food from Gastropub at the free opening.

Marshall’s work is “classical realism inspired by 17th century Dutch masters and the Hudson River School.” His work begins with small sketches and photos, and if those ideas work themselves into thoughts of a series, or they draw him to explore a larger more finished format, Marshall revisits the site to take in more detailed information.

He works up a graphite and brush composition on toned paper, trying to create an inspiring image in simple fashion. Once that composition works as values and shapes, Marshall moves to translate that into an oil painting with full color, detailed brush strokes and glazes.

Marshall will give an oil painting demonstration from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, as he works on a painting demonstrating layering techniques in oil.

If techniques at the demonstration pique an artistic interest, those wishing can join two consecutive Saturdays for Oil Painting & the Masters Class on Aug. 10 and 17. Marshall will use modern materials to bring students step-by-step through a painting process employed by masters such as Rembrandt, Vermeer and Ruisdael. Students will learn technical rules for archival permanence, from beginning surface preparation to the final varnish, as well as color theory and helpful time-saving tricks. At the beginning of each class Marshall will demonstrate all that will be covered for that day. The students will finish the class with their own completed painting and an understanding of how to use the technique for their own personal expression.

To register for classes or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events. The center is at 50 West Main St.

