SUMNER — The 2019 Camp and Carve Weekend will offer a unique opportunity for anyone from child to senior who is interested in woodcarving on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16 to 18, at the Congregational Church, East Sumner.

Visitors will be able to observe experienced carvers at work, to receive individualized woodcarving guidance or assistance, or to join an organized class to complete a carving of their choice with an experienced carving instructor.

Carving knives and safety equipment will be available for those who need them. Individualized guidance and general carving techniques will occur throughout the weekend.

The five organized classes include carving a Cypress Knee, Santa/Gnome, Caricature Figures, Face on a Stick or Cottonwood Bark Lighthouse. The classes will be conducted until about 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Those who wish to camp can bring a tent, camper or motorhome. There are no hookups at the church campsite, but there is a portable toilet, potable water is available and the church kitchen can be utilized on a limited basis.

Beginning about 3 p.m. Friday campers can begin setting up. About 6 p.m. a potluck supper will be followed by bonfire conversation and a “carve around” for those who wish to watch or participate (no experience needed). On Saturday night there will be an old-fashioned bean-hole supper for $7 and a raffle of donated items to help support the church.

Organized classes and general guidance sessions will be conducted Saturday morning and afternoon and Sunday until about noon when it will be time to pack up.

Additional information and registration forms for classes can be obtained on the Maine Woodcarvers website: https://mainewoodcarvers.com. under Upcoming Events. Questions may also be directed to Art at [email protected]

