MINOT — Town Administrator Danielle Loring asked selectmen Monday night to consider consolidating all Highway Department expenditures into one article in next year’s annual town meeting warrant.

Currently, the department’s expenses are listed under different article headings, such as paving and patching roads, operating costs of town garage; winter roads, maintenance of common roads, culverts, bridges and bushes, and repair of town-owned highway equipment and fuel.

Loring said the expenses would still be listed in the warrant in the same manner but the article would require one vote instead of several. Residents would be able to adjust the final figure if they so choose because the expenses would still be detailed as before.

Loring said the change could lead to speedier, more-efficient and better-attended town meetings.

Selectmen will review the proposal before the budget process begins. They also plan to discuss it with the Budget Committee.

The new firetruck will be available for duty in August, Loring said.

She is also keeping an eye on changes in interest rates, so if the rates go lower she will see if the town’s bond for the $422,000 truck could be refinanced.

In other matters, selectmen learned the Maine Department of Revenue Services is requesting the town pay back $1,938 from the 2018 Business Equipment Exemption Reimbursement program. An audit concluded certain business property applications were ineligible or not filled out. The money will come from the undesignated fund balance.

