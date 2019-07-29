RUMFORD – Margaret Bulger “Etta” Watson, 97, of Strafford Avenue, Rumford, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Rumford Hospital.

Margaret was born in Rumford on Dec. 26, 1921, the daughter of William and Mary (MacDonald) Bulger, Sr. and graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford.

She was a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church.

She always had time for family whether it was as a Den Mother or dedicated backer of any sport a family member was involved in. Her strong sense of family was passed on to many of the younger family members.

Her philosophy was: “It is comely fashionable to be Glad – Joy is the grace we say to God”

Margaret was married in Rumford on Dec. 31, 1942 to Harold V. Watson, Jr. who died March 12, 2001.

Survivors include her son Harold J. “Hal” Watson and wife Martha of Rumford; grandchildren Michael Nadeau and wife Theresa of Woodstock and Ms. Michelle Nadeau of Colorado; a great-granddaughter Ciara Nadeau Mason and husband Bryce of West Paris; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church, 126 Maine Avenue, Rumford. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery, Dixfield. Calling hours are 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to:

Dirigo High School

Industrial Arts Dept.

c/o Dirigo High School

99 Weld Street

Dixfield, Maine 04224

in her memory

« Previous