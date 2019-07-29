Androscoggin County

• Jordan Chartier, 30, of Turner, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:51 p.m. Saturday at 2 Airport Road, Turner.

• Tristen Hayman, 23, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:16 a.m. Sunday at White Oak Hill Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Jessica Saucier, 35, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:23 a.m. Saturday at 14 Chestnut St.

• Desirae Alexander, 27, of Gorham, on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence of intoxication, 3:54 a.m. Sunday on Main Street.

Lewiston

• Justin Lebourdais, 34, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for forgery, theft by deception and unpaid restitution charges, 5:37 p.m. Sunday at 171 Park St.

• Erica Berube, 26, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 6:50 p.m. Sunday at 156 Cottage St.

