Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Michael Tuell, 25, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:06 p.m. Sunday on Wing Street in Lisbon Falls.

• Jamie Bolduc, 34, of Turner, on charges of violating conditions of release and probation violation, 6:07 p.m. Sunday at 861 Auburn Road in Turner.

• Jerimiah Morissette, 41, of Mechanic Falls, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication, operating after suspension, and operating without a license, 6:26 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Street in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

• Gregory Knight, 37, of Randolf, Massachusetts, on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault and reckless conduct, 12:05 p.m. Monday at 60 Court St.

Accidents

• Vehicles driven by Hannah L. Labbe, 24, and Katie E. Fisher, 32, of Lewiston collided at 7:57 a.m. Friday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2011 Chevrolet owned by Labbe and the 2013 Hyundai owned by Fisher received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Brooke M. Pare, 31, of Litchfield and Monika Day, 48, of Auburn collided at 2:04 p.m. Friday on Broad Street. The 2005 Ford driven by Pare and owned by Daniel R. Shaker of Lewiston and the 2017 Chevrolet owned by Day were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Gerald G. Gagnon, 62, of Turner was backing up at 2:34 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms gas station on Center Street when he struck a vehicle owned by Eliesha D. Merriam, 33, of Hartford while Merriam was parked at a gas pump. The 2008 Chevrolet owned by Gagnon received minor damage and the 2003 Buick owned by Merriam received functional damage.

• Nancy H. Scruggs, 52, of Auburn was making a left turn at 1:37 p.m. Sunday at the Auburn Walmart parking lot when her vehicle struck a utility pole. The 2010 Cadillac driven by Scruggs and owned by Shawn F. Ruskell of Auburn was towed.

