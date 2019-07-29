The University of Maine at Farmington will be adding men’s and women’s varsity indoor track and field to its 2019-2020 varsity sports lineup.

UMF, a member of the NCAA Division III North Atlantic Conference, launched the varsity outdoor track and field teams a few years ago, with the intent of shifting the indoor clubs to varsity in the coming years. Plans of maximizing its potential in attracting and providing additional training and competition for more talented student-athletes was the goal.

“This is a very exciting time for our track and field program, our athletics department, and the University as a whole,” head coach for men’s and women’s cross country/track and field Joseph DiSalvo said. “We have a strong incoming class that will add to our group of veteran student-athletes for track and field who had hopes of this transition during their careers and who will help us launch a strong inaugural season.

“Our student-athletes will benefit greatly with our extended training/competitive opportunities that will now be provided through an NCAA indoor track and field season. We can’t wait to get started.

“We are appreciative of the support from leadership to move forward with this strategic progression of growth with these programs. This was our vision from the start and to see it come to fruition is a nice boost and vote of confidence in return on investment.”

“We know it will help us attract and enroll a broad range of dedicated student-athletes seeking all that UMF provides academically and as a community, in addition to being able to compete and excel at the conference and NCAA Division III,” said Julie Davis, director of athletics, fitness, and recreation.

