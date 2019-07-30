AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is issuing an air quality alert because of rising levels of ground-level ozone concentration.
Maine DEP says the alert applies on Tuesday to the southwest coastal region and high elevations of Acadia National Park. The agency says the ozone concentrations will be climbing Tuesday and are expected to reach unhealthy levels.
Elevated ozone levels can cause reduced lung function and irritation among children, individuals with respiratory diseases and healthy adults who exert themselves. The DEP recommends adjusting schedules to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during Tuesday afternoon.
Advertiser Democrat
