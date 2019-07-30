SOUTH PARIS — Bruce Mitton has been promoted to sales manager at the U.S. Cellular store at 156 Main St.

Mitton is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. He has more than three years of wireless experience.

He joined U.S. Cellular in 2017 as a retail wireless consultant. Most recently, he served as sales manager at the company’s Topsham store.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

He lives in Brunswick with his wife and children. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, technology and finding the best new places to dine.

