LEWISTON — The Edward Little High School Class of 1950 reunion will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Chick-a-Dee Restaurant.

—

Oxford Hills High School class 40-year reunion

BRIDGTON — Classmates and all associated with the Oxford Hills High School Class of 1979 are invited to attend the 40th class reunion from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Brown Mill Farm, 30 Brown Mill Road, North Bridgton.

The cost is $40 a person. Those who have not already RSVP’d can pay cash at the door.

Music, food, swimming, dancing, outdoor games and a fire pit will be provided, with plenty of space for catching up and enjoying indoor and outdoor activities.This is a BYOB event for people 21 and older.

For more information, contact Kristi Bancroft at [email protected]

—

AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of 1947 will hold its 72nd reunion at noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Village Inn. Call Margaret Blanchard Berry at 207-782-5286 with questions.

—

BETHEL — The Stephens High School Class of 1952 will hold their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Roosters Roadhouse. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.

—

Lewiston High School Class of 1949 reunion

AUBURN — The Lewiston High School Class of 1949 will hold a class reunion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

There will be a social hours at 11, a cash bar, buffet-0style lunch at 12:15 p.m. and raffles throughout the day. Cost is $25 per person, which includes tip and tax. Folks may pay at the event using cash or a check written out to Nancy Schott Plaisted. Classmates and guests are welcome.

TO RSVP, contact Nancy by Aug. 1 at 207-251-7655 or email her at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: