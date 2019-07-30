LEWISTON — Two years later, it is official. Portland Pie Co. is coming to Lewiston.

After a lengthy process with a few unexpected hurdles, developer Kara Wilbur closed Monday on the former Lincoln Street fire station.

Construction is expected to begin in two weeks, and the Portland Pie franchisee says he hopes to be open before Christmas.

“It’s super exciting,” Wilbur said Tuesday. “I can’t believe it.”

Wilbur signed most of the paperwork Monday, a few weeks after her agreement with the city to buy the property had to be extended for a seventh time. This time, the investor she had lined up to purchase federal historic tax credits — a significant source of financing — pulled out of the project.

Luckily, she said, she was able to quickly find another investor.

The federal and state historic tax credit program often closes the gap for developers looking to rehabilitate historic buildings. In this case, it means about $400,000, Wilbur said.

The former Lewiston Fire Department substation closed in 1996, and was marked for demolition in January 2017. But Wilbur saved it from demolition in the summer of 2017 and arranged to buy it from the city for $1.

The substation was built in 1964 to serve the mills and the Little Canada neighborhood. When it closed, it suffered from water leaks and mold, issues that have likely worsened since.

“For a relatively small project, it’s very complicated,” Wilbur said. “There’s a lot of mold in there so it’s pretty nasty.”

Within two weeks, demolition will begin on the interior and a new roof will be constructed. Wilbur said the plan is for Portland Pie to occupy the ground floor and basement, with two market-rate apartments on the second floor.

She said the project must be completed during this calendar year to receive the tax credits, meaning construction will take place over the next four months.

“The city is delighted,” said Lincoln Jeffers, director of Economic and Community Development. “It did take significantly longer than we first anticipated, but we’re thrilled that Portland Pie is coming to town.”

While excitement has continually followed the project, given the popularity of the restaurant, Jeffers said many in the city recently began questioning whether it would actually happen given the setbacks.

“It’s a highly anticipated restaurant to come to town,” he said. “People have been asking me. There were several turns of fate that occurred over the last two years, but (Wilbur) was able to get it done.”

The City Council was asked July 16 to grant the project a seventh extension, at which time Jeffers told councilors, “Every time I come before you for an extension, I believe it’s going to be the last time.”

The council agreed in a 5-1 vote, giving the project until Sept. 13 to move forward. Ultimately, Wilbur only needed a few weeks.

The lone vote against the extension came from Councilor Michael Marcotte, who has voted against every extension. He has argued it is “not the best use of the property,” adding, “I figured we’d be here two years later, and here we are.”

Patrick Mulligan, the Portland Pie franchise owner, confirmed the timeline of the project Tuesday. It will be his second Portland Pie location, after he opened in Waterville in June 2018.

It will be the ninth Portland Pie location, with others in Portland, Biddeford, Westbrook, Scarborough, Brunswick, Waterville, Bangor and Manchester, New Hampshire. The company known for its gourmet pizza-and-topping combinations was founded in 1997.

