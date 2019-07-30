SABATTUS — Dan Davies has recently joined the Sabattus Police Department as a lieutenant.

He succeeds Lt. Sheila Wetherbee, who was promoted to chief of police earlier this year.

Davies started his law enforcement career in Florida in 1994 with the Kissimmee Police Department. He served in various assignments there, including police officer, detective and as a sergeant.

He moved to Maine in 2004 and was employed by the Auburn Police Department before accepting a position at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. While there, he served as a patrol deputy before being promoted to sergeant and then captain of the Law Enforcement Division.

During his law enforcement career, he has received numerous awards and recognitions, including for meritorious service, community service, the sheriff’s award and manager of the year. He has training in the areas of investigations and law enforcement management, to include former instructor certifications for high-liability areas of emergency vehicle operations and taser.

He enjoys camping, hiking and spending time with friends and family.

