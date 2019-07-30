- Andre W. Bernier, 34, Gorham, domestic violence assault, July 20, no bail listed as of July 29, Maine State Police.
- Caleb C. Warren, 20, Dixfield, warrant unpaid fines/fees, July 22, $215 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Kevin Regan, 35, Gray, operating under the influence, July 23, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Nashoba Cote, 20, Eustis, operating under the influence, July 23, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Justin S. Ridley, 36, Wilton, domestic violence criminal mischief, July 24, $400 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Michael Evans, 35, Phillips, probation violation, July 25, no bail listed as of July 30, Farmington Police Department.
- Brandon S. Flagg, 30, Jay, 10 warrants: five counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, four counts violation condition of release, one count theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 26, no bail listed as of July 30, Jay Police Department.
- Caleb H. Walters, 20, Industry, operating under the influence, operating without a license, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, July 26, $200 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Jason D. Masterson, 44, Temple, two warrants failure to appear, July 27, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Christopher B. Gray, 28, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, operating after suspension, July 27, $300 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Jeremy A. Barrett, 35, Mexico, operating under the influence, July 27, $200 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Amanda M. Ayer, 30, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, one prior, July 27, no bail listed as of July 30, Livermore Falls Police Department.
- Travis Roy Gordon, 27, Farmington, probation hold, July 29, no bail listed as of July 30, Farmington Police Department.
