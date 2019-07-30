BANGOR — The Hampden RH Foster Riverdogs exploded in the fourth inning to pull away from Bessey Motors to reach the American Legion final on Wednesday.

Hampden eliminated Bessey Motors in its 7-2 win on Tuesday, putting itself in position to win the Maine Senior American Legion title if it can beat Acadians twice.

Seven players on Hampden drove in a run each and six players earned at least one hit.

In the top of the first, Rodney Bean hit a double and then was immediately driven in by a single off the bat of Janek Luksza to give Bessey a 1-0 lead.

Bessey pitcher Ethan Cutler shut down Hampden in the first, but in the second Hampen took the lead.

Gavin Partridge of Hampden singled and then scored on a double from Jacob Lorenzo to tie the game at 1-1.

Lorenzo was pushed home off a single from Jackson Thayer to go up 2-1 in the bottom of the second.

Bessey’s offense was cold for much of the game, mustering just five hits in seven innings.

Cutler and Hampden’s Derek Gendreau pitched shutout third innings, but Hampden found its swing in the fourth.

Partridge and Lorenzo led off the fourth with walks, followed by a successful bunt by Thayer that loaded the bases. Adam Rush singled to score Partridge, then Mychal Beaulieu singled to score Lorenzo to go up 4-1. Two batters later, Gendreau walked to push home Thayer. A sacrifice fly scored Rush then a single by Pomeroy scored Beaulieu to go up 7-1.

Bessey found one more run in the top of the sixth when Janek Luksza walked and slowly made his way around the bases and scored off a wild pitch to make it 7-2.

Hampden will play Acadians on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and, if it wins, will play Acadians again for the title.

