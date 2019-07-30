AUBURN — Michelle Gosselin of Lewiston has joined Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader as a new agent at the Auburn location.

Gosselin grew up in Oakland and graduated from Messalonskee High School. She also attended Thomas College and graduated in 1993 with a degree in business administration.

She moved to Lewiston in 1995 to further pursue her career in fundraising, sales and marketing, which has now spanned more than 20 years, along with owning her own business, OMG Events & Marketing, for 10 years.

During her free time, she enjoys cruising in her Corvette with the top down, spending time with family and watching her boys play sports. She is engaged to Tim Ervin of Auburn and will be married in 2020.

Gosselin has her Maine real estate sales agent license and can be reached at 207-754-4998 or [email protected]

