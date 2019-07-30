AGENDA
Meeting of the Norway Select Board
August 1, 2019
7 p.m. at the Municipal Office
Call to Order
Flag Salute
Moment of Silence
Public Hearing:
NA
Minutes
Minutes from July 18, 2019
Citizen Items:
Select Board Items:
Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
NA
Revised Vacation and Personal Time Policy:
Need a Motion
Rail to Trail Project:
Progress Report
Town Manager Report:
Written
Personal Property Abatement Request:
Account # 10 – Ken and Thom’s Flooring
Sewer Abatement:
NA
Permission to attend:
NA
Old Business:
Signatures:
Warrants:
Motion to approve the warrant.
Upcoming Meetings:
Next Selectboard meeting – August 15, 2019 at 7 pm.
Adjourn
