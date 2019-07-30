LEWISTON – Henry B. Carey, 78, passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019, at Russell Park Health Center in Lewiston.

He was born on August 12, 1940, in Oakland, the son of the late Bernard and Emma (Cote) Carey. He had a long working career with both The Mechanic Falls Fire Department and at Pioneer Plastic. He was married for 57 years to Marilyn Robison Carey until she passed away. Together they worked and raised their four children in this local area.

Henry is survived by his four children, Mary Carey and her boyfriend Steve, Bernard Carey, Sarah Miller and her husband Chris Miller, Emma Paradis and her husband Mike Paradis; 12 grandkids; 13 great-grandkids; one sister, Linda Paradis.

Henry was predeceased by his wife Marilyn, his sister Sherill Warren; and his parents Bernard A. Carey and Emma (Cote) Carey.

Committal Sevices will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn, Maine on Saturday Morning at11:00 a.m. A Service of Advantage Funeral Home, Forrest Avenue, Portland, Maine.

