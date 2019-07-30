Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Workshop Meeting
August 2, 2019 at 8 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine
8:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Adopt Agenda
8:05 Ratify an Agreement to Resolve a Legal Matter Involving the Sheriff’s Office
8:10 Accept Resignation of Maintenance Worker
8:15 Annual Tour of the Unorganized Territory
TBD Adjournment
