Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Workshop Meeting
August 2, 2019 at 8  a.m.

26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

8:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Adopt Agenda
8:05 Ratify an Agreement to Resolve a Legal Matter Involving the Sheriff’s Office
8:10 Accept Resignation of Maintenance Worker
8:15 Annual Tour of the Unorganized Territory
TBD Adjournment

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Democrat Municipal Meetings
Related Stories
Latest Articles