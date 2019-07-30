Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Workshop Meeting

August 2, 2019 at 8 a.m.

26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

8:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Adopt Agenda

8:05 Ratify an Agreement to Resolve a Legal Matter Involving the Sheriff’s Office

8:10 Accept Resignation of Maintenance Worker

8:15 Annual Tour of the Unorganized Territory

TBD Adjournment

« Previous

filed under: