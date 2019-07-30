Androscoggin County

• Olivia Barnes, 28, of Saco, on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband, and an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 4:21 a.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston Police Department.

• Angela Berry, 37, transient, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Federal Road in Livermore.

• Guy Childs, 44, of Turner, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Turner Center Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Ali Fisher, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 10 a.m. Tuesday on Court Street.

Lewiston

• Mark Foster, 27, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 1:59 a.m. Tuesday at 1290 Lisbon St.

• Matthew Dunlop, 30, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at 60 High St.

• Matthew McNulty, 20, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 4:18 p.m. Tuesday at 83 Webster St.

