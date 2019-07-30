SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — At least two people were killed and two others, including a police officer, were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Walmart store in northern Mississippi, authorities said.
Early reports indicate the two people who died were Walmart employees. One of them was found dead inside the Southaven, Miss., store and another was found in the parking lot, according to FOX13.
DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told the station at the scene that a suspect and a cop were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. It appears that the shooter was a disgruntled former employee, WREG News Channel 3 reported.
Authorities have not released any details or identified anyone involved.
The shooting took place about 7 a.m., local time. Southaven is located at the border with Tennessee and is part of the Greater Memphis area.
