LEWISTON — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland named an English teacher at Saint Dominic Academy’s Auburn campus the new principal of St. Dom’s Lewiston campus.

Alanna Stevenson, who has served as dean of students at the Auburn school since 2018, will replace Marianne Pelletier, who was recently selected by the diocese to be the superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools.

Stevenson will officially assume the role of principal Thursday.

“It was clear that Alanna was the perfect choice,” Pelletier said.

“With her experience and enthusiasm, I am confident that she will serve our students, faculty, parents and community in a way that continues to promote our most cherished values,” Pelletier added.

After graduating from the University of Maine with a degree in English, Stevenson served as legislative assistant to former U.S. Rep. John Baldacci from 2002 to 2003, and as director of boards and commissions from 2003 to 2004.

She later served as an English teacher at Maranacook Middle School and Maranacook Community High School in Readfield and as an adjunct instructor of writing at Central Maine Community College in Auburn before being hired at St. Dom’s in 2016.

