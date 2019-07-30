NEW VINEYARD — Two people were injured Tuesday when a vehicle failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Route 27 and Anson Valley Road and struck a tractor-trailer and then a car, police said.

A loaded tractor-trailer driven by Scott Bond, 59, of Winslow was heading south on Route 27 when a car driven by John Tillisch, 84, of Lebanon, New Jersey, going west on Anson Valley Road failed to stop at a stop sign, according to Sgt. Matthew Brann’s report.

Tillisch’s vehicle struck a driver’s side rear tire of the truck, then a car driven by Hannah Senecal, 24, of New Portland, which was heading north on Route 27.

Tillisch’s wife, Patricia Tillisch, 78, was a passenger in his vehicle and suffered an unknown minor injury. Senecal suffered a wrist injury, according to Brann. Both were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington by NorthStar EMS ambulances.

Bond’s 2011 Peterbilt truck registered to his business, Mercy Builders of Winslow, was loaded with Poland Spring bottled water. The truck was fixed at the scene.

Tillisch’s 2017 Buick Enclave and Senecal’s 2003 Toyota Camry were towed from the scene of the 2:19 p.m. crash.

John Tillisch was issued a summons on a violation of failing to stop at a stop sign, Brann reported.

