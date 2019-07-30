AUGUSTA (WGME) — Augusta police are asking the public for help identifying a motorcyclist who was caught on camera driving dangerously.

The video shows a motorcyclist standing on the seat and bouncing up and down on the Memorial Bridge on Monday.

“This is dangerous driving and should not be encouraged. We would like to learn the identity of this person and speak to him about this incident,” Augusta police wrote in a Facebook post.

If you have any information, please call Augusta police at (207) 626-2370 or text anonymously AUGUTAPD to 847411.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: