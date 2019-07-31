LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice’s Butterfly Release Celebration was held on July 27 at Geiger School. The annual memorial event celebrates the lives of family members who received care from Androscoggin.

Kristin Melville, marketing and development director, said, “This unique community event honors individuals who have brought meaning, purpose and love into our lives. Their spirit, like the butterfly, reassures us their lives are not forgotten.”

The ceremony featured the live reading of 500 patient names. The event culminated with the release of 600 monarch and painted lady butterflies. The event, created over a decade ago, is an annual fundraiser that benefits hospice care.

For more information about Androscoggin, visit www.androcoggin.org or call the Marketing and Development Office at 207-777-7740, ext. 1311.

« Previous

filed under: