LIVERMORE — With most of the work being done himself, an expansion project at Castonguay Meats on the Gibbs Mill Road is taking a bit longer than hoped.

Owner Donald Castonguay said the groundwork was started on May 10. He had some help at first, but is doing most of the work himself.

“My busy season starts in about a month. This will more than double the retail space,” Castonguay said.

He said he may slow down a bit on the slaughtering end of things. At 62 as Livermore’s Fire Chief he finds the night calls a bit more challenging now.

With the added space, Castonguay can expand his frozen seafood offerings. He plans to add bread, finger rolls and Nezinscot cheeses.

Gloria Varney is his sister. Gloria and her husband Gregg Varney have expanded Nezinscot Farm in Turner. The farm began as a dairy farm when they took it over more than 30 years ago. The Varneys now operate a cafe, an artisanal bakery, a fromagerie, a charcuterie and create herbal remedies. Their farm store sells products from those operations and much more.

Castonguay will have six more doors of freezer space and two more doors of cooler space. A storage room has been added to keep overflow.

A porch was added as an afterthought. It provides eight more feet of space and more shade to the front of the building.

“The air conditioner hardly works now. I didn’t plan on it,” he said.

Castonguay said a new electric pole is needed. Installing it will take two or three days. He hopes to be open within a week afterwards.

Castonguay worked construction out of high school. The knowledge he gained then hasn’t been wasted.

“I’m a jack of all trades, a master of none,” he said.

