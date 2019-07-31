CHESTERVILLE — Chesterville Fun Day will return to the grounds of the Chesterville Town Hall on Saturday, August 10.

This year’s Fun Day will resemble last year’s, according to chief organizer, Kim Lessard. “Last year was a great success,” she noted, “so we felt that we might as well keep it going on the same track, with the parade, the music, the food, and the games.”

2019’s Fun Day will mark the third year of a revived local tradition that had taken a break for several years. Fun Day replaces a Fourth of July parade and festivities of former times.

Fun Day festivities will once again begin at 8 a.m. with a casual 5-K Walk/Run conducted by Patty Hastings. Following this, there will be a parade line-up in North Chesterville at 9 a.m. The parade theme this year is “Old Time Rock ‘n Roll,” with awards for best floats. The parade will proceed down the Valley Road to the Town Hall, a route affording ample space for viewers anywhere along its 1.5 mile stretch.

Participation in the parade is open to anyone wishing to enter a float, do something creative while walking 1.5 miles, or simply march is welcome to join the line-up. There is no registration required, and addressing the theme is not required. Questions can be addressed to Greg Soule at 897-5907.

Following the parade, which ends at the Chesterville Town Hall, there will be a flag raising with town veterans presiding. Carrol Corbin will do the Veterans’ Roll Call.

At approximately 11 the day’s festivities will begin. All-day entertainment for children will include numerous games and large inflatable amusements such as a bounce house, giant slide, and obstacle course. Kendrick Charles will be returning with his horse drawn wagon rides from 9:30 to 12:30, weather permitting. This year he will be going to the upper hay field parking lot to act as a shuttle to the town hall.

For adults, field events will include a horseshoe tournament and a tug-of-war.

This year’s food contest will again be “Anything Blueberry,” celebrating the in-season local delicacy. “Last year’s entries were so creative and delicious, we thought we’d give blueberries another try,” mused organizers. Anyone of any age may enter a dish in the competition. Prizes will be offered for best tasting and most unique. The town’s five Selectmen will be the judges. The contest will begin at 1 and winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

Food for sale will include barbequed chicken by the Extension Homemakers; hot dogs and hamburgers by the Chesterville Heritage Society; slush puppies, popcorn, cotton candy and snowcones by the Fun Day Committee, and ice cream by Sandy River Farm. Vendors of crafts and other items will be inside the Town Hall, coordinated by Arleen Masselli. Music will be provided outside by Paula Kaiser and the Off the Hill Band.

To volunteer to supervise an event or just provide support to the committee during Fun Day, please call Kim Lessard at 713-8489. There is always a need for extra hands to help with parking, supporting vendors, and miscellaneous tasks.

Chesterville Fun Day Schedule

Location: Chesterville Town Hall Grounds

Dutch Gap Road

Saturday, August 10

8 a.m. 5K Walk/Run

9 Parade Line-up

10 Parade begins

10:45 Flag Raising at Town Hall

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fun Day Festivities:

9:30 – 12:30 – horse drawn wagon rides

Chicken Barbeque, hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream

Off the Hill Band

Children’s Inflatable Amusements

Horse Shoe Tournament

Tug-o-War

1 – 2 “Anything Blueberry” Food Contest

3 p.m. Fun Day Concludes

