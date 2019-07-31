Thinking ahead to the fun filled remaining days of summer and the eventual sports practices that begin in August, I have a perfect dinner solution for the busy family. Chicken nuggets! It would be my guess that most kids and teenagers (not to mention adults) enjoy a good chicken nugget when they get a chance.

Frozen nuggets purchased in a grocery store are generally too breaded and sometimes contain large amounts of fat and sodium. Making your own at home insures that you will have control over the added ingredients in prepackaged chicken. It isn’t a good idea to get used to added sugar and salt that we find in prepared foods of all kinds.

This recipe is delicious and you can freeze these nuggets and have them available for your family at any time! Try this out today and control what your family is eating. Bon Appetit!

Chicken Nuggets

Ingredients:

1 cup panko or any style bread crumbs

2 ounces or 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese (optional)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Cooking spray

1 pound boneless skinless chicken tenders

Prepare:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Stir together panko and Parmesan in a shallow dish.

2. Stir together mayonnaise, mustard, parsley, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and onion powder in a separate shallow dish.

3. Apply cooking spray to a large baking sheet. Coat chicken tenders in mayonnaise mixture and gently roll them in panko or bread crumb mixture. Place chicken tenders on cooking sheet and spray with more cooking spray.

4. Bake chicken until cooked through and golden, about 15 minutes, turn halfway during cooking.

