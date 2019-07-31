FAYETTE — Brody Hemminger is one busy kid. He spent the last seven months collecting aluminium can tabs from friends, relatives and local businesses.

The seven–year–old is carrying on a family tradition started by his great–grandfather, Robert Maxwell. One day Brody noticed Maxwell pulling the tabs from his Pepsi cans and dropping them in a jar in the garage. He asked why and his great–grandfather explained he always saved them and donated them to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Brody decided he wanted to help too. When Maxwell passed away earlier this year the youngster turned the tradition into a mission, collecting 130 pounds of tabs to donate. He and his grandmother recently delivered his cache of tabs to Jeanne McCue, Marketing and Communications Specialist for Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston.

“Brody hoped he would be able to meet some of the patients at Shriners Hospital,” said his great–grandmother, Doreen Maxwell. “He wanted the kids to know he hopes they get better soon. We were told most are too sick for new visitors, so he decided to donate additional toys for them to play with while they are in the hospital.”

Brody will start third grade at Fayette Central School this fall. He is already starting his next tab drive for 2020. If you have tabs to donate, please contact his grandmother Tammy Maxwell at 207–320–3848 or through Facebook at Tammy Maxwell.

