MEXICO — A mobile home at 195 Leavitt St. was destroyed by fire Monday evening, according to Fire Chief Richard Jones.

Jones said the two tenants got out safely, along with a dog and a cat. The contents were not insured. The residents, who have a place to stay, are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The home was insured by owner Tim Pingree, but Jones said it probably going to be a total loss.

Jones said Tuesday morning that the cause of the fire was still under investigation. He was waiting for assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

There was also a garage on the property, but it was not threatened.

Crews from Mexico, Rumford, Dixfield and Peru fire departments responded to 195 Leavitt St. just after 7 p.m. Dixfield was first on the scene, Jones said, and “fire was blowing out the front door.”

Firefighters remained on the scene for a little over two hours.

[email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: